From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The Nigerian Army in conjunction with local vigilantes have succeeded in rescuing four victims kidnapped by bandits in Bangi Hill, Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The troops, who were from 1 Battalion, Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday also dislodged a large number of bandits in an operation against these terrorists.

The Director of Security, Cabinet Office, Birnin Kebbi, AbdulRahman Usman, made this known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, ” At about 1600hrs on 1 Nov. 23, gallant troops of 1 Battalion Dukku Barracks Birinin Kebbi in conjunction with local vigilante conducted a fighting patrol to Bangi Hill in Suru LGA.

” During the operation, the team dislodged a large number of bandits and rescued 4 kidnapped victims,” he explained

He explained that the four rescued victims are:

Malam Audu Fulani-45yrs,

Umaru Wakili-14yrs,

Alhaji Imam-50 yrs and

Chaggo Garba-19yrs.

Usman affirmed that since the State Governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu gave the security operatives in the state a marching order to address insecurity and provided additional logistics support to deal with all forms of criminality in the state, they have been recording series of successes against criminal elements in the State.

He expressed appreciation to the Governor for his support and the gallant troops for their efforts towards curbing security challenges in the state.