By Philip Nwosu

It was a huge gathering of military and paramilitary officers in Lagos as they met to synergize on how to work together in the theatre of operations.

The officers, who were mainly middle level officers, took briefing on how to tackle areas of friction, in the event of crisis.

Tagged “Leadership and Tactical Operational Planning Within a Joint Environment,” the programme saw the officers taking lectures from senior commanders on whole-of-society approach in contemporary challenges, social media management in asymmetric warfare, the role of air support, intelligence planning and management as tools for successful military operations and importance of effective logistics planning in operations and role of tactical commanders.

The operations planning cadre, as it is called within military circles, had the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General Obinna Ajunwa, and the Commander, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Major General Adeyemi Alabi, in attendance.

The operations planning cadre gave the senior tactical commanders the opportunity to narrate their experiences to the younger officers and inform them on what to do when operating in a joint environment.

Alabi expressed confidence in the abilities of the service and other security agencies in the discharge of their duties. He said the operation planning cadre would broaden participating officers’ perspectives on contemporary issues affecting the military as well as members of the larger security.

He pointed out that the professional conduct and service delivery of officers must be in sync with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, in line with the army’s constitutional roles, adding that, “Our state of discipline, fighting efficiency, dedication to duty and loyalty to the country must be above board.”

“I implore you all to uphold the norms and traditions of the Nigerian Army and your respective services to embark on virtues that will positively project our image in general.

“I thank the COAS for always providing us with the needed leadership and support in all ramifications in carrying out our assigned tasks,” he said.

He commended the officers who participated in the 2023 operation planning cadre, saying: “There is no doubt that you have enriched your knowledge through the varieties of lectures, presentations and practical exercises given by various resource persons. I am glad to note that the lecture focused on leadership and tactical operational planning.”

Alabi said the maneuver approach to warfare, role of air support, social media management and legal obligations in symmetrical warfare, among others, were also considered during the training.

“It is my expectation that the diverse issues discussed and lessons learnt in the cadre will be put to use for the overall benefit of the Nigerian Army and other security services and agencies.

“This will help to enhance the discharge of our professional duties to our nation and it is only when this is achieved that our training will have been well justified.

“However, I am impressed with the level of contributions and discussions that ensued after each presentation,” the commander said.

Earlier, the GOC, General Ajunwa, said the operations planning cadre was an annual event organized to refresh officers on contemporary operational realities of the Nigerian Army.

He said this year’s operations planning cadre was carefully designed to train and retrain officers toward capacity-building for enhanced performance in carrying out operational responsibilities with diligence in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision. He added that the presence of personnel of sister services and other security agencies was to make the training more realistic, since most internal security operations are conducted within a joint environment.

The GOC expressed confidence that the cadre would enrich the officers’ knowledge through the variety of lectures, presentations and practical exercises that was given by various resource persons.

Ajunwa advised the participants to make maximum use of the operation planning cadre to understand the dynamics of proper synergy, collaboration and sound coordination of operations with sister services such as the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and other paramilitary organisations. He said synergy between the military and other security agencies was needed because the 2023 operation planning cadre had presented a practical joint environment that enabled all the services, military and non-military, to interface.

While admonishing the military, Ajunwa urged them to continue to play their respective roles in accomplishing the Chief of Army Staff’s vision, noting that “this is to be achieved by upholding the command pillars of professionalism, readiness, administration and cooperation in steering the affairs of the Nigeria Army within 81 Division Area of Responsibility.”