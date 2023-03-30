The Nigerian Army is set to review the conduct of troops in Operation Safe Conduct during the recent general elections across the country.

The review is expected to take place during the forthcoming Chief of Army Staff First Quarter 2023 Conference. This is contained in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, yesterday, in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, would interact with the General Officers Commanding (GOC), field commanders and other senior officers. He said the interaction would help to provide possible guidance towards enhancing army operations and other activities.

He said the conference, which would hold from April 3 to April 6, would offer an avenue for reappraisal of the administrative affairs of the army. He added that it would also help in evaluation and comprehensive review of ongoing operational engagements within the first quarter. He said this would provide the army with an in-depth insight, to enable far reaching decisions towards achieving its set objective of addressing the multifaceted security challenges confronting the country.

Nwachukwu said the COAS would present a new Toyota Hilux vehicle each to 14 Army Warrant Officers who had attained the peak of their soldiering career.

“Similarly, the COAS will commission the newly constructed Faruk Yahaya Historical Park located at Asokoro Abuja. The conference will also showcase some research and development efforts of the Nigerian Army in an exhibition. The three days conference promises to be very eventful, as it will witness a review of the conduct of troops during the recently concluded Operation Safe Conduct 2023 and other operations across the country,” he said.

Nwachukwu reaffirmed the commitment and resolve of the army to discharging its constitutional mandate professionally.

“We will also be resolute in upholding our values of courage, selfless sacrifice, respect, discipline and unalloyed loyalty to constituted authority,” he added.