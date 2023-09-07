From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army Thursday, set up a General Court Martial(GCM), to try some of its erring personnel.

The erring personnel include 14 Officers and nine soldiers. They are being tried to have allegedly breached different provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

The GCM, which is being convened by the Army Headquarters Garrison, have Brigadier-General M.O Eteng, as president and Major A.E. Roberts as Judge Advocate, and have sixty days duration.

Inaugurating the General Court Martial at the Scorpion Officer’s Mess, Asokoro, the commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General Koko Isoni, said the GCM, is pursuant to the powers conferred on him by Section 131 (2) (d) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN, 2004 for the trial of Nigerian Army personnel alleged to have committed different offences.

Gen Isoni, while charging members of the court to eschew technicalities do justice to all, appealed to all appearing before the court to shun unnecessary delays that will prolong the trials, noting that justice delayed is not only justice denied, but it’s not justice at all.

He assured the accused persons that the members of the Court were men of integrity and of high standing character that would bring to bear their years of experience and service knowledge to ensure that they will get justice.

Tue commander while noting that the court was independent of the office of the Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, expressed the hope that the court would carryout their responsibilities without fear or favour.