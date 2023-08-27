From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army has drilled troops in the Division on the global best practices of roadblock and checkpoints.

At a three-day internal security lecture organised by the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, in Enugu, the troops were tasked on professional conduct during internal security duties within the division’s Areas of Responsibility (AOR).

Speaking on the three-day lecture, the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, said the sensitisation lecture was held from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24 at Abakpa Military Cantonment, Enugu to re-orient and educate troops on the global best practices of roadblock and checkpoints.

The lecture Unuakhalu said was in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Command : “To Transform the Nigerian Army into a Well-Trained, Equipped and Highly Motivated Force Towards Achieving our Constitutional Responsibilities within a Joint Environment.”

Unuakhalu said in a statement that, “Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army has organised a sensitisation lecture for troops deployed at various roadblocks and checkpoints within the division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR).

“The military has been involved in manning checkpoints across the country due to insecurity which has threatened the sovereignty of the country.

“Despite the numerous advantages of military checkpoints, there has been a series of complaints from the civil populace on the unprofessional conducts of troops at military checkpoints which negates the aim of setting up the checkpoints.

“Roadblocks and checkpoints are mainly security measures implemented by the authorities to monitor and control the movement of vehicle and people in a particular area.

“They serve various purposes including law enforcement, security and traffic management.”

According to the Division’s spokesman, topics ranging from types of roadblocks, principles of roadblocks and importance of the professional act of soldiers at military checkpoint were taught and questions asked on them during the lecture series.

Also, lectures and discussions were held on “Implication of Extortion” and “Punishment to be Awarded to Erring Personnel.”

Unuakhalu further said, “The general public is therefore advised to desist from giving gratification to soldiers at checkpoints and report cases of misconduct by troops to the appropriate authorities.

“The division will continue to carry out its assigned and constitutional role in line with global best practices.”