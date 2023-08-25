From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, refuted media reports that money was carted away during the Wednesday robbery attack on a military vehicle in Benin.

Capt. Yemi Sokoya, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Officer in a statement on Friday in Benin, said that the media reports that the hoodlums made away with Ghana-Must-Go bags containing money was not true.

He said efforts were ongoing with other security agencies to arrest the suspects and bring them to book.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a series of inaccurate narratives in the media space in respect to the attack on a military hilux vehicle at Akpakpava road in Benin City Edo State by some armed gunmen on Wednesday 23 August 2023.

“Contrary to several reports, a clerk from 4 Brigade Finance office and a driver went to town to fix the office printer and also stopped at WEMA bank to process and collect a bank statement.

“The armed gang in a red Toyota Camry car, who must have trailed and noticed that the soldiers were not armed, opened fire on the vehicle, at a traffic light junction probably thinking the soldiers were carrying money.

“But when they discovered the vehicle was empty, they zoomed off. Unfortunately, some of the bullets hit the driver on the chest and he lost his life in the hospital.

“A lot of reports have insinuated the armed robbers made away with huge cash in a Ghana Must Go bag; that is entirely false, as no cash was involved,” said the Army spokesperson.