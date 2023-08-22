From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has ordered the redeployment of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major General Alabi.

Alabi is replaced by Major General Valentine Okoro, the GOC 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, who he will be taking over from as the GOC 2 Division.

The redeployment, Daily Sun gathered, may not be unconnected with the recent killing of 36 soldiers in an ambush by bandits around Kundu general area in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, on August 14.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that the killing of the soldiers, who were the elite Special Forces, was taken lightly by the army authorities because of the huge number of casualties recorded in the incident.

Sources told Daily Sun that the army authorities are not happy that the GOC, who was supposed to have led the troops in the operation, the way the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Lagbaja, did when he was GOC in Kaduna, did not do so.

Meanwhile, the bodies of all the deceased soldiers have been recovered by the military authorities as the re enforcement team deployed to the area have continued to bombard the general area with the killing of scores of terrorists, bandits and the arrest of several others who are being interrogated by the military authorities.

It was gathered that the GOC is leading the operation and has been in the bush for some days now with the troops. The operation is said to have yielded positive results as most villages, hitherto, occupied by terrorists who were having a field day, have been deserted by the terrorists, most of whom have been killed in the renewed offensive against them.

Also, the military authorities said they have contacted the various families of the deceased officers and soldiers. The military also was making burial arrangements for the deceased officers after due consultation with their respective families was concluded. It was also gathered that military authorities may have concluded plans to promote the deceased officers, posthumously, to their next ranks, for their bravery in defending the fight against insurgency.

Thirty-six officers and soldiers were killed in an ambush on August 14 by bandits in Niger State.