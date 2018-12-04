Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Army Council has approved the promotion of 29 Brigadiers-Generals to Majors-General, 95 Colonels to Brigadiers-General, 106 Lieutenant Colonels to Colonels and one Major to Lieutenant-Colonel.

Among the newly promoted Major-Generals are the commander Guards Brigade, US Mohammed, Director General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), SA Kazaure and the Director Army Legal Service YI Shalangwa.

Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman who made this known in a statement said the promotion is expected to re-energise the beneficiaries towards the discharge of their tasks and responsibilities.

Gen. Usman, in the statement, listed other officers promoted to the ranks of Majors-General to include TOB Ademola, Nigeria’s Defence Attaché to China, Brig.-Gen. KO Ogundele, Director Coordination at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Brig.-Gen. ON Ugo, Brig.-Gen. AO Uthman, Brig.-Gen. M Bashir and Brig.-Gen. MM Mshelia.

Usman’s statement reads “The Army Council has approved the promotion of some senior officers of the Nigerian Army to the ranks of Majors-General, Brigadiers- General, Colonels and a Lieutenant Colonel, respectively.

“Others included Brig.-Gen. US Mohammed, Brig.-Gen. IO Ehiorobo, Brig.-Gen. CG Musa, Brig.-Gen. CO Ofoche, Brig.-Gen. DH Alli-Keffi, Brig.-Gen. A Kigbu, Brig.-Gen. YI Shalangwa, Director Army Legal Service and Brig.-Gen. SA Kazaure, Director-General National Youth Service Corps, amongst others.

“Those promoted to the rank of Brigadier Generals include Colonel AA Ayanuga, Col. SC Ogbuanya, Col. FO Ilodibia, Col. EF Oyinlola, Col. SO Oloyede, Col. S Kawugana, Col. FG Dimlong, Col. OK Falade, Col. IZ Ohiaka, Col. CS Okafor, Col. A Yellow-Duke, Col. MA Etsu-Ndagi, Col. AM Alechenu, Col. Y Yahaya and Col. IG Lassa. Others include Col. PAO Okoye, Col. AO Oyelade, Col. MLD Saraso, Col. VE Emah, Col. RI Odi, Col. WD Nasiru, Col. LA Jimoh, Col. AP Ahmadu, Col. QA Ahmed and Col. JS Sura, amongst others.

“Similarly, Lieutenant-Colonels CA Magaji, AA Bello, CE Ugworji, CY Ufurumazi, K Imam, CE Aniorha, MC Akin-Ojo, KO Kalu, AY Emakoma, MA Dogo, MG Udotong, BA Adeshina and I Sadiq, were promoted to the rank of Colonels.

“Others promoted Colonels include NC Achikasim, BI George, YD Ishaku, EA Otseh and SB Salisu, amongst others.

While Major UA Musa is promoted Lt-Colonel.

“The approval of the promotion by the Army Council for the senior officers today, is the last for the year.

“The promotion exercise is expected to re-energise the beneficiaries towards the discharge of their tasks and responsibilities”.

.