From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Three unmarked armoured black Land Cruisers are said to have been intercepted by the military special forces on election duty in Kogi State.

The military personnel were said to have intercepted the vehicles on Saturday morning at Itakpe Junction, en route to Okene area of the state.

Recall there is restriction of vehicular movement in the state from 12 midnight on Friday to 6pm Saturday as voters go to poll today to elect a new governor.

The three vehicles and their occupants were said to be suspected by the military . They have been arrested and taken to an unknown destination