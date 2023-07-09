From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Members of the Nigerian Army Direct Regular Course 4/1993, gathered in Abuja over the weekend to celebrate its 30the anniversary and maiden general meeting of the association.

The meeting which held at the Scorpion officers’ Mess, brought together all surviving members of the association and their families some of whom were seeing each other after thirty years.

In his address at the occasion special guest of honor Brigadier-General Tunde Ogbeha called on the members made up of mostly professionals to continue to contribute their quota to critical national issues and development especially at this time when the country is facing various security challenges.

Gen Ogbeha, who happened to be the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), at the time the officers were trained as officer cadets, commended them for their contribution to the Nigerian Army in their various capacities and specialization while in service and urged them not to relent after retirement.

He said their expertise was still very much needed just as he urged them to leave legacies that will sustain the association and make it a force to reckon with.

Also speaking, chairman of the association Brigadier-General Sani Usman, while noting that reunions and anniversary celebrations among coursemates hold great importance and significance, said it allow members and families to reconnect, reminisce about fond memories of the training years and after, and enhance relationship.

Usman, a one time director of army public relations, said the reunion would afford the members engage in constructive discussions that will help reposition the association to not only cater for the well-being of members but also contribute more meaningfully to national development, peace, and security in the country.

He said the reunion would further strengthen the bond that develops among members and expressed the hope that the memories would no doubt inspire members to strive for excellence, uphold the values of honour and service, and impact the nation positively.

He said: “This is true for us at the DRC 04/93 Association because not only have we become friends, but we have also become brothers and sisters, with our families forming lasting connections.

He thanked their spouses and families, whose unwavering love, care, and support he said have been instrumental to the successes of their careers and extraordinary personal lives.

The chairman expressed sadness that out of 117 that underwent training over 20 of their Coursemate’s have passed on and prayed God to console their families.

He said: “Before proceeding further, I would like to express our profound gratitude to God Almighty for allowing us to participate in this memorable event. It is essential to state that out of 117 of us, over 20 coursemates and colleagues, who would have loved to be with us today, have passed away.

“Our journey, from the days of the selection board after graduating from various institutions of higher learning across the country to the rigorous officer cadets’ training at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI) in Jaji over three decades ago, was very challenging and rewarding. It forms the basis of our association as coursemates, colleagues, and friends. Therefore, it is fitting and proper to express our gratitude to all those who have made our course, DRC 04/93, and association a reality. We particularly thank all those who gave their best through committed leadership and training that helped mould us into the fine officers, ladies, and gentlemen we have become in our respective military careers and lives.

“To the glory of God, some of us have achieved so much during our military service careers and lives, meriting honours and awards and attaining various ranks, with one of us attaining the rank of a two-star general in the Nigerian Army. Similarly, many of us have held numerous command, staff, and instructional appointments, attained esteemed Corps Commander and Directorship positions, and made indelible marks in the military and other endeavours.

“Therefore, we have every reason to celebrate and be grateful to God for the privilege and respective opportunities. We also owe a debt of gratitude to all those who did not spare the hammer and anvil in the arduous quest to shape our careers, some of whom are here today.

“Similarly, as we gather together as coursemates, colleagues, friends, brothers, and sisters, let us embrace this opportunity to reconnect, strengthen our bond, and celebrate the enduring friendships we have forged over the years. With a spirit of camaraderie and unity, let us also engage in constructive discussions that will help reposition our association to cater for the well-being of our members and contribute more meaningfully to national development, peace, and security in our beloved country, Nigeria. Together, we can make a difference.”