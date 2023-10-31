From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Operation Hakorin Damisa IV have busted kidnapping and gunrunning syndicate and arrested 34 suspects.

Those arrested also included suspects involved in l criminal attacks, cattle rustling, farm destruction and theft.

They also recovered arms/ammunitions and illicit drugs.

A statement signed by the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven, Capt. Oya James, said that On 22 October 2023, troops arrested a suspected arms dealer and member of a criminal courier network, Zaharadeen Lukman also known as Dandini at Ashawuce village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The suspect before his arrest had been declared wanted for arms dealing in Southern Kaduna general area. The suspect is being profiled for further action.

“Similarly, on 23 October 2023, troops arrested Mr Lawal Suleiman, member of a gunrunning syndicate specialized in illegal distribution of arms and ammunition to criminals in Southern Kaduna. The suspect was arrested at Tagama checkpoint Samaru in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

On 26 October 2023, based on credible information, troops arrested a notorious gunrunner, Abdullahi Ibrahim Muhammed at Angwan Alede in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State. During the arrest, troops recovered 1 infinix Hot Note 9 mobile phone, 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine loaded with 9mm rounds of ammunition, multiple ID cards which include vigilante group, Dangote Spaghetti and cement department staff ID, first aid group of JIBWIS ID card, 2 First Bank ATM cards and hard drugs.

“Additionally, on 27 October 2023, troops arrested a suspected gunrunner, Gyang Yusuf at Rakung village in Barkin Ladi and recovered 39 rounds of 9mm special rounds and a sum of money.

“On 24 October 2023, acting on credible information, troops of Sector 7 OPSH arrested 2 suspected kidnappers, Ishaku Gata and Gidado Lere at Manchok village in Kaura LGA of Kaduna State.

“The suspects are linked with various kidnapping activities at Chori village in Kaura LGA. Likewise on 25 October 2023, troops carried out raid operation at Lohtiyes Hotel in Bokkos and arrested 4 suspected kidnappers, Saleh Jibril, Iliyasu Salisu, Abdulsalam Shuaibu and Abubakar Sabiu Yau’u, who have been on the wanted list of security agencies for various kidnapping activities in Bokkos LGA and environ.

“Also, on 26 October 2023, troops arrested one suspected kidnapper Anas Iliya at Josho village in Barkin Ladi LGA. Furthermore, based on reliable information, troops on 28 October 2023, arrested a suspected kidnapper, Bawa Ahmad at Kamuru village in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State. Preliminary investigation linked suspect to the recent kidnapping activities in Kamuru general area and he is being profiled for further action.

“In the same vein, on 29 October 2023, troops deployed at Sector 4 OPSH arrested a suspected armed robber, Mr Buwa Tafawa at Barkin Ladi town in Barkin Ladi LGA. Preliminary investigation linked suspect to robbery activities in Barkin Ladi general area.

The statement said that on 23 October 2023, troops deployed at Sector 5 rescued Mrs Favour Bitrus at Gada Biu village in Bokkos LGA, who was kidnapped at Fakkos village in Bokkos LGA.l, adding that similarly, on 28 October 2023, troops rescued one Lukman Abdullahi who was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen at Angwan Malam village in Sanga LGA, Kaduna State. The victim was rescued during a search and rescue operation at forest general area and high-grounds in Sanga LGA.

The statement added, “On 22 October 2023, troops foiled an armed robbery incident by unidentified gunmen along Mangu- Barkin Ladi road, at Kaskara village under Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State and rescued one victim Mr Deshi Kichime Titus, while the criminals fled with gunshot wounds.

“On 24 October 2023, troops of Operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Mangu Division foiled communal clash between Fulani and Mwaghavul locals at Kilinfat village in Mangu LGA. Troops further conducted search operation in surrounding bushes and recovered one rifle loaded with rounds of 7.62mm special.

“On 26 October 2023, troops of Sector 4 OPSH arrested 2 suspects, Tanko Abubakar and Umar Mohammed in connection with the gruesome murder of one Mrs Ruth at Mai Jankai village in Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State.

“In the same vein, on 27 October 2023, troops arrested one Mr Jafar Musa Mohammed in connection with an attack at Kurra Falls village in Barkin Ladi LGA. On 27 October 2023, troops foiled an attempt to attack Razat village in Barkin Ladi LGA. Troops’ timely response forced the criminals to abandon the mission and flee. Efforts are ongoing to hunt down the criminals.

On 21 October 2023, troops arrested one Abdullah Ibrahim for motorcycle theft at Atuku Gada village in Jema’a LGA , Kaduna State. Also, on 23 October 2023, troops intercepted a gold-coloured Toyota Corolla vehicle with Lagos registration number LSD- 363 EL and arrested 2 suspected motorcycle snatchers, Zubairu Usman and Saminu Haruna at Ugwan Nungu village in Sanga LGA. Troops recovered 1 Toyota Corolla LE vehicle, wrist watch, police camouflage, wallet, 2 ATM cards and 3 mobile phones. In the same vein, troops on routine checks on 24 October 2023, arrested one Mr Muhammed Mukhtar Usman with a stolen tricycle at Borunde area on transit to Yola Adamawa State for disposal.

“On 23 October 2023, troops deployed at Sector 6 OPSH arrested 2 herders, Abdurazaq Ishaku and Kabiru Idi for farm destruction at Jebbu village in Riyom LGA. On 24 October 2023, based on credible information, troops arrested a suspected cattle rustler, Patrick Haruna at Rawuru village in Barkin Ladi LGA. Preliminary investigation linked the suspect to several cattle rustling activities in Barkin Ladi general area. On 24 October 2023, troops apprehended 58 cows for grazing on a farmland at Mbar village in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State.

“Similarly, troops apprehended 25 cows and 24 rams abandoned by a herder who inflicted injuries on a farmer at Jebbu village in Riyom LGA. In a related matter, On 25 October 2023, troops of Sector 4 OPSH arrested 2 suspects Salisu Mohammad and Zubairu Abdullah for farm destruction at Sabon Layi village in Barkin Ladi LGA. Also, on 27 October 2023, troops apprehended 37 cows for farm destruction at Rim village in Riyom LGA. On 28 October 2023, troops apprehended 6 cows for grazing on farmlands at Kwogo Hoss village in Riyom LGA. Similarly, on 29 October 2023, troops apprehended 22 cows for grazing on a farmland at Sabon Gari village in Mangu LGA of Plateau State.

“Additionally, on the same day, troops of Sector 2 OPSH in conjunction with men of the Nigeria Police and Vigilante members arrested 2 suspected cattle rustlers and recovered 25 cows suspected to have been rustled by the suspects, while conducting fighting patrols along Bashar/Nyalun-Yuli, Zak-Sabon Gari and Kampani villages in Wase LGA of Plateau State.

On 23 October 23, troops arrested 2 suspected drug peddlers, Mohd Idon and Adamu Ali along Rinjin Gani Jos road and recovered 4 big bags loaded with cannabis sativa, 4 mobile phones, 5 ATM cards, one driver’s license, one complimentary card, 2 padlocks, one pickup vehicle with registration number AKD 14 XT, 107 packs of soft drink and a sum of money.

“Also, troops raided suspected hideout out drugs peddlers at ghetto general area of Jebbu Bassa LGA and Mr James Lar was arrested with substances suspected to be cannabis sativa. Additionally, on 25 October 2023, following credible information from well meaning citizens, troops laid ambush along suspected route of bandits towards Zwangula Toffa Hills and made contact leading to the recovery of 2 x AK -47 Rifles and one motorcycle. Several blood stains confirmed the miscreants escaped with lethal gunshot wounds.

“On 29 October 23, based on credible intelligence, 2 suspected drug dealers Mr Obinna Nwafor and Fatai Lawal were arrested at Kujiya market Bukuru Jos South LGA of Plateau State and one rifle was recovered from suspects. Similarly, on 27 October 2023, based on credible information, troops apprehended an illegal migrant, Mr Ali Saliou a national of Benin Republic at Sopp village in Riyom LGA.”

Oya said that the suspect who could not give satisfactory details of himself is being profiled for further action. On 29 October 2023, troops conducted raid operation at Mai-Hakorin Gold and Maikatako villages in Bokkos and arrested 4 suspected migrant herders and also recovered 88 cows.