From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

Military authorities have descended on drug dealers in the Mammy Market of Nkwegu Cantonment in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Cantonment Commander, Lt. Col. Sunday Atomode recently supervised the burning of large quantity of illicit substances suspected to be cannabis sativa, also called Indian hemp or Igbo in local parlance and methamphetamines, popularly known as “Mkpurummiri,” which was intercepted at the Mammy Market.

Daily Sun gathered that Lt. Col Atomode led a joint operation of the military police and other agencies whereby10 bags of hard drugs, 15 treated wraps of the same cannabis sativa and other intoxicants were found in various shops at the market. The illicit substances worth millions of naira were instantly set ablaze.

Commissioner for Internal Security, Prince Eta Uka, applauded the cantonment commander and his men for not just seizing the illicit substances but also destroying the items which he said would have saturated the state, if not intercepted: “For inviting my ministry to witness the exercise is a leverage to me and it has made us to know that we need to work in synergy to eradicate crime in the state, the manner it is being done here shall equally be replicated in other parts and communities of the state.”

Some of traders at the market including the secretary, Chidera Nebo, Chukwu Aja David and Chikezie John, all expressed delight over the action considering the negative effect drugs to the society.

They promised to complement the efforts of the military personnel by ensuring that the illegal trade was stopped absolutely at the market. They appealed to other security agencies to toe the path of the military in their combat against hard drugs and criminality: “All hands must be on the deck and we shall partner with all the security agencies to ensure that the whole market is free from such unlawful businesses which will invariably reduce crime in the society.”