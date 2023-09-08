From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Commander 6 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army/Commander, Sector 3 Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta State, Brigadier General Edet Effiong, has assured the Department of State Services (DSS) of his maximum support and cooperation, during joint and combined operations.

He gave the assurance when the State Director of Security (SDS), Madam Clara Olika, paid him a courtesy call in his office at Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking further, Brigadier Effiong stated that the DSS should not hesitate to call on 6 Division Garrison whenever there are challenges.

The Army commander reassured that he is open to functional collaboration in addressing operational exigencies and reiterated he would reinforce the much needed synergy among security agencies in the State.

While stating the reason for her visit, the SDS, Madam Clara Olika, said her visit was necessitated by the need for her to familiarize herself with sister Services in the State.

She further added that the visit was necessary to maintain the existing cordial relationship between the DSS and the Nigerian Army.

The SDS appealed to 6 Division Garrison to oblige the DSS whenever they call, stressing that the demand for contemporary operating environment calls for cooperation among security agencies.