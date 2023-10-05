From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested 91 criminal suspects in connection with kidnapping of University of Jos Students and attack on Takania Village in Southern Kaduna.

The suspects, who were also responsible for destruction of farms, armed robbery, drug peddling and cattle rustling amongst others) were arrested during several operations launched from 25 September to 4 October.

Media Officer of OPSH, Capt Oya James, said in a statement that the notorious kidnappers, identified as Bashiru Musa and Idris Abdulrahman, who have been on wanted list of OPSH, were arrested at Mista Ali village in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

He said that the suspects, during interrogation, narrated how they were involved in the kidnapping of seven students of UNIJOS in July 2023.

James added that items recovered from the suspects included one AK 47 rifle loaded with 12 rounds of 7.62mm special.

He said, “The gallant troops acting on credible information also arrested Mr Goma Abubakar and Jibril Abass in connection to the attack on Takania village in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State where six persons were murdered in cold blood.

“The troops also arrested two notorious armed robbers/kidnappers Nasiru Ahmed and Isah Mamuda at Kok village in Barkin Ladi LGA while Manu Sale and Amir Shaba a notorious robbery syndicates operating along Barkin Ladi – Mangu road in Barkin Ladi LGA were also arrested alongside an armed robbery gang leader, Mr Shaibu Abubakar at NTV village in Barkin Ladi LGA.

“Similarly, troops arrested two suspected kidnappers, Abdullahi Abubakar and Musa Yakubu a.k.a Yellow at Amper checkpoint in Kanam LGA of Plateau State while trying to collect ransome. Items recovered from the suspects include 1 cutlass, knife, 2 mobile phones and local charms.

“While on mobile operations,troops at Bokkos LGA arrested two suspected cattle rustlers Abdullahi Ibrahim and Muhammadu Ori at Gwandu village in Bokkos LGA. The troops also foiled a cattle rustling incident at Maiyanga village in Bassa LGA and rescued 145 cows and handed over to the owners. During the operation, troops recovered 3 rifles, 12 rounds of 7.62mm special, 9 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and 3 axes.

“Additionally, 57 cows were detained for grazing on farmlands at Rim village in Riyom LGA. Furthermore,troops thwarted an attempt to kidnap one Hon Magai Peter in his residence at Ruku village in Barkin Ladi LGA and another victim at Jeisey village. Troops’ superior fire power during encounter with the kidnappers forced them to abandon their mission and flee.

“Items recovered included 2 Bajaj Boxers motorcycles. Troops also rescued two kidnapped victims, Miss Silva Hassan and Salvation Obadiah at Zangang Hill, Kaura village in Kaduna State. Also, 7 farmers were rescued at Jipun village, Pushit district of Mangu LGA from suspected militias while harvesting crops in their farms. However, one prime suspect, Ibrahim Isah was arrested in connection with the incident.

“While at Nimba forest in Riyom LGA, one Bukar Kaigama was rescued from kidnappers by the troops. Troops also intercepted a truck carrying 720 bags of Urea fertilizer with fake clearance documents. Four occupants of the truck were arrested and are currently undergoing interrogation.

“In a similar development, troops also arrested a suspected cultist, Mafeng Gwott at Legislative quarters in Jos North LGA and recovered a pistol loaded with 9mm special ammunition.

“Troops also rescued a motorcycle snatcher from mobs at Gyero junction in Jos South LGA and handed him over to the Nigeria Police Bukuru Division for further action. OPSH troops equally arrested two herders in connection with willful destruction of farmland at Gyero general area whilst rescuing a herder, Sani Mahmuda who was earlier declared missing at Kwonga village in Jos East.

“Based on a tip off, troops conducted cordon and search operations in a criminal hideout at Zango Urban area of Unguwan Fulani Baya Dutse in Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.Items recovered included one AK-47 rifle, 4 pistols, 4 motorcycles, cache of ammunitions and one AK – 47 magazine .

The media Officer said that within the week, OPSH also secured the conviction of 4 suspects; Kabiru Lawal, Sadiq Mohammed Dahiru, Umar Yusuf and Dauda Elkanah for criminal conspiracy, theft and receiving of stolen property. Suspects were sentenced to one year six months imprisonment each with an option of fine.

He added that troops also arrested a suspect with cannabis sativa at Miango in Bassa LGA of Plateau State. Additionally, 67 persons were arrested in connection to violent activities around Bolari village and 7 locally fabricated rifles were recovered.

Troops, he said further recovered 3 mobile phones and other valuables items from suspected bandits at Garin Dogo village who fled with gunshot wounds on contact with troops.