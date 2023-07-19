By Lukman Olabiyi

Residents of Lawani Street, off Ishaga Road, Surulere, Lagos State have sent a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and wsecurity agencies, over frequent robbery attacks on the street.

The street, according to residents, has been raided four-times in two weeks in the month of July alone. The residents told Daily Sun that the dare-devil robbers, who usually operate in a group between 2-3-30am, have been attacking the street since last year.

So far, property worth millions of naira have been lost to the frequent robbery attacks on the street.

Narrating her ordeal in the latest incident which happened yesterday, one of the affected landladies on the street, who didn’t want her name in print, said some of the robbers climbed her fence and jumped onto the balcony of her one story building to gain entrance into the compound.

The traumatised aged woman said the robbers, who came with various dangerous weapons, including guns, cutlasses and knives, unscrewed her television set from the wall, collected money running into thousands of naira, laptops and mobile phones from the occupants of the building.

Another resident, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed that the robbers were young men who usually threatened to gun down any resident bold enough to challenge them, and explained that they were also in the habit of vandalising cars, especially Toyota and Lexus.

Another affected resident recalled how men employed to guard the gate of the street were tied up during one of the incidents, said one of the security men was even taken away and later dumped on the way to Ilasa via Idi-Araba, from where he made his way back and promptly resigned due to the trauma he experienced.

They lamented that they always reported the robbery attacks to the police, who usually sent officers to assess the post incidence damages, but it has not deterred the robbers.

The residents appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, to prevail on the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Olohunwa, and the Divisional Police Officer in the area to deploy more patrols at night, to protect their lives and properties.