From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Armed robbers have attacked an army patrol van killing a soldier and carting away sack (Ghana-Most-Go bag) believed to have been loaded with cash in broad daylight in Benin City.

Three soldiers were said to have been in the military vehicle heading towards Ikpoba-hill axis when the assailants ambushed them at the traffic lights along Akpakpava road by First Junction about 2: 10 PM in the state capital on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the hoodlums drove an unmarked ash-color Toyota Camry car against the traffic (one way) towards the army’s vehicle as two of the four occupants alighted and opened fire on the soldiers.

The three soldiers who were caught unaware in the web of bullets, reportedly abandoned their patrol vehicle and the loaded “Ghana-must-Go” bag as they ran helter skelter to different directions for safety.

Witnesses said one of the fleeing soldiers was however unlucky as he fell down and died about 84 meters away from the scene of attack, following serious injuries he sustained from the assailants’ bullets.

At the scene of the attack, Akpakpava Road by First East Circular Road junction, Benin, eyewitnesses said the attackers grabbed the bag from the military patrol van, dropped it in their operational Toyota Camry car and sped off.

Some hawkers who witnessed and narrated the ugly attack said many people around would have died if the soldiers had opportunity to respond to the gunfire of their attackers.

“One of the three soldiers fell down there while running away, he tried to get up, but he couldn’t, he was just bleeding. Later, his two other colleagues came out to meet him but they were helpless.

“Imagine a popular and busy Junction like this, government cannot install security cameras to record whatever is going on here, it’s unfortunate”, a shop owner said.

It could not however be ascertained whether the soldiers were armed and their arms taken away by the assailants.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, 4 Brigade Nigerian Army headquarters, Benin City, Captain Yusuf Sokoya said “ok, I will find out if it is true, don’t call again, I will call you”.

At press time, Capt. Sokoya was yet to call.

But the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, while confirming the incident said a soldier was killed when hoodlums attacked a military patrol vehicle at First Junction, Akpakpava road, Benin City some minutes past 2 pm.

“Edo State Police Command can confirm that a military personnel was killed today in Benin City.

“A good Nigerian reported the incident at the police station covering that neighborhood.

“The hoodlums carted away “Ghana-Must-Go” bag believed to have been loaded with cash kept inside the army van.

“Since they were in their patrol vehicle, they should be armed. The assailants acted on information. Investigation will unravel all that,” SP Chidi Nwabuzor said.