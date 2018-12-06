Olomore Roundabout

This location is about 250 metres to Ita Oshin and few metres to the Brewery Junction. Motorists and pedestrians always catch glimpses of atonement, while going to work in the morning or returning home in evening.

Obada U-Turn

The spot is perpetually dotted with propitiation and atonement. It is located in Obada, via Abeokuta along Lagos-Abeokuta Road. This spot is a must-see for anybody making U-turn to the Abeokuta end of the express road and it has been found to be suitable for spiritual purpose.

Adigbe Junction, Obada

After the Obada U-turn, this spot is always busy with various items, prepared inside a large calabash for propitiation purposes. Often times, passengers in commercial vehicles plead with the drivers not to drop them at the location, fearing spiritual implications of sighting such atonement.

Do atonement and propitiation have spiritual healing, implication? An Islamic cleric, Sheik Kabiru Adigun, said placing of propitiation at junctions by anybody is a sheer waste of time. According to him, there is no one else capable of answering one’s prayer except Allah.

He added that the act is not only against the commandment of God, but unclean spiritual practices that cannot be associated with Islam. He supported his position quoting verses in the Holy Quran and advised people to desist from the deceitful act and follow the commandment of Allah.

On whether there is any negative implication on people who sight these propitiations, the cleric, said with some unseen beings and gods being invoked on the atonement, people who come in contact with them might be affected spiritually. He advised that people should always pray before stepping out of their homes so that coming in contact with propitiation on their way won’t have any negative impact on them.

The pastor in charge of the God The Rock Church, Obantoko, Abeokuta, Adeyemi Adeogo, expressed the belief that bearing spiritual atonement and placing them at junctions or roundabouts, has no spiritual value in anybody’s life. He argued that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, had freed human beings from what he termed as “spiritual bondage.”

He said even in the Bible, in the Old Testament, where it was mentioned about sacrifice and offerings made to God, there is no semblance to what is obtainable today. He ascribed the preponderance of such traditional spiritual practices to the end time, calling on the people to embrace Jesus as the way and the truth.