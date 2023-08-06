From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Arigbe Victor Foundation, a leading non-governmental organization (NGO), has received a humanitarian award in recognition of its services to humanity in the fields of philanthropy, leadership, and youth empowerment.

The award ceremony was organized by the leadership of the Law Students Association (LAWSA) of the University of Benin for its final year students in Benin City

Presenting the award to the representatives of the foundation, the Dean, Faculty of Law, Prof I.K Omoruyi, said that the choice of the recipient for the special recognition award was informed by the Arigbe Victor Foundation’s relentless commitment to the improvement of the welfare of the downtrodden through his philanthropic deeds and his efforts at enhancing youth inclusiveness in leadership and governance.

Speaking also, chairman, organizing committee of the award ceremony, Miss Itua Favour, lauded the facilitator of the Foundation, Hon. Arigbe Victor, for his years of support for the youths and the activities of the association, as well as the foundation’s philanthropic efforts to humanity.

Responding on behalf of the Arigbe Victor Foundation, Hon. Is Zekeri Jr, the foundation’s director of publicity, appreciated the organizers for considering it worthy of such recognition and urged the upcoming lawyers not to stray from the path of truth, equity, and justice, as the future of our country depends on their informed input in the affairs of the society and its development, and assured them of the foundation’s and its founder’s continued support.