Southampton boss, Ruben Selles says Joe Aribo has been unlucky in team selection.

The attacking midfielder have not made the pitch for the St Mary’s side since the FA Cup fifth round defeat to Grimsby Town at the very beginning of March.

“We have been talking about the players that are not in the squad now for two months,” the boss admitted. “I mean, I have a lot of players and they are working really well.

“But unfortunately, I can only pick 20 in the squad and I can only play 11. So, if instead of having 30 players we have 20 to 23, we will not have this question. “Joe Aribo and Mislav Orsic are good players and are working well as much as the other ones,” Selles added.

“And when the time comes, if I decide that they can come into the pitch, they will do it and they will be ready for it because they are two great boys and they are working really hard to get themselves back into the team.”