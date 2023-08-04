From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin

Kebbi

A member of the Kebbi State House of Assembly representing Argungu Local Government Constituency,Alhaji Umar Na’amore, has urged the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to intervene immediately in rehabilitation of the deplorable roads along Birnin Kebbi – Argungu road in the state.

Na’amore, who made the appeal while briefing newsmen in Argungu LGA, lamented that the situation of the roads,have caused series of vehicles crashes, leading to lost of many lives along the road.

According to him,” I am using this opportunity to seek for the attention and intervention of FERMA on a broken culvert along Birnin Kebbi – Argungu road.

“The culvert is at Alwasa village situated along Birnin Kebbi- Argungu road, which is causing serious hazard to motorists plying the road, on addition to numerous road crashes.”

Na’amare stressed the need by the relevant road’s agencies to urgently attend to the road in oder to put the road to a better shape.

“There is an urgent need for FERMA staffers to go to the site and asses the situation for further necessary action in order to avoid further crash which may lead to lost of lives and properties,” he stressed.

The lawmaker urged road users to be weary and avoid the broker culvert along road pending the time the culvert will be fixed.