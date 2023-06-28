From Fred Itua, Abuja

A socio-cultural group, Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, has praised the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio for choosing Sylvester Okonkwo as his Chief of Staff.

The Senate President had in his first appointments announced on Monday named Okonkwo, and Saviour Enyiekere as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff, respectively.

Arewa youths forum in a statement by its leader, Kabiru Yusuf, commended Akpabio, describing the Senate President as a detribalized Nigerian and unifier, who understands the importance of inclusiveness and competence for the task ahead.

The northern youth group said Okonkwo possesses the qualities needed for the CoS position and will deliver.

The statement reads: “The Senate President made a great decision. He has proven to be a detribalized Nigerian just like our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Chief Barrister Sylvester Okonkwo will definitely carry out his duties efficiently and effectively. Chief Okonkwo attended Dennìs Memorial Grammar School Onitsha and he is also an alumnus of the University of Nigeria, Enugu campus where he bagged a Bachelor’s Degree in Law. (LL.B. Hons. B.L). He hails from Ojoto in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State, South East region of Nigeria.

“He is a corporate lawyer and an astute politician spanning more than two decades. He was a senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019. Until his appointment, Okonkwo was the CEO of Chinto Technologies Limited, an ICT and telecommunications outfit.”