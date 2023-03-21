From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has congratulated the governor elect of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, urging him to be committed to both human and Infrastructural development of the State.

A statement issued by the National President of the forum Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said, “As a group, we wish to congratulate Senator Uba Sani for his declaration as the Governor Elect of Kaduna State, and we are quite hopeful that he will make a good leader”.

He expressed optimism that the governor elect will perform well stressing that, ” When we were engaged in civil society activism in support of poor people against military dictatorship, he was unwavering in his determination.

“Over the years, he has maintained his position as a principled politician, identifying with popular beliefs concerning the masses of our people and has been jailed several times for that reason in various DSS detentions.

“He has always been at the forefront of the promotion of active participation of women and youth in the Nigerian democratic process, he has a reputation for generosity, supporting education for the underprivileged, the IDPs and health care delivery services for free

“The emergence of Senator Uba Sani as Governor will definitely mark the dawn of a new era of economic, social, and security development of Kaduna State

“We are quite hopeful that there will be all-around progress in human resource development, empowerment, and general advancement in all spheres of human endeavour”.