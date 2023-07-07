From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and former Special Adviser on Special Duties, under Rauf Aregbesola, Kolapo Alimi, and Biyi Odunlade, have made the list of Commissioner nominees of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The duo of Alimi and Odunlade have been a member of the defunct factional group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ‘The Osun Progressives (TOP), and diehard supporters of Aregbesola.

The unresolved hostility between Aregbesola and his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola, led to the defection of Alimi into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the 2022 governorship election.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, who announced the names of Commissioner nominees as forwarded by Governor Adeleke.

The former Chief of Staff to Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Adeyemo Ademola, and former state Chairman of the PDP, Gani Olaoluwa, also made the list.

Others: Barr. Oladosu Babatunde, Bayo Ogungbangbe, Sesan Oyedele, Soji Ajeigbe, Moshood Olagunju, George Alabi, Sunday Oroniyi, Abiodun Ojo, Dr. Basiru Salami, Morufu Ayofe, Sola Ogungbile, and Rev. Bunmi Jenyo.

Two women, Ayo Awolowo and Adenike Adeleke, made the list while others are Barr. Wole Jimi-Bada, Dipo Eluwole, Rasheed Aderibigbe, Prof. Morufu Adeleke, Barr. Jola Akintola, Mayowa Adejorin, and Tola Faseru.

A statement by Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu, noted that the House of Assembly has set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct a preliminary screening of the nominees before they will appear before the House for full screening and confirmation.