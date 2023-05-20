From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has urged the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), to show unrelenting efforts in ensuring advocacy, monitoring, and observation of human rights treaties.

IHRC, in a statement, at the weekend, noted that the Minister gave the charge when he hosted a high-level delegation from IHRC in his office in Abuja.

The Minister underscored the importance of upholding fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), by the United Nations which serves as a milestone document in the history of human rights, and a common standard of achievements for all peoples and all nations.

The Minister noted that Nigeria is one of the member states of the UDHR Treaties, thus emphasizing that the document establishes the equality and dignity of every human being, and stipulates that every government has a core duty to enable all people enjoy their inalienable rights and freedom.

While commending notable humanitarian interventions by IHRC in Nigeria, the Minister urged the international commission to deepen its efforts on observing the compliance of human rights against abuses.

He said: “IHRC has a major role to play in Nigeria regarding the people whose rights are abused, ensuring that their dignities are protected. You must therefore be a major advocate and observer of the treaties and rights that guarantee that we are human.

“We need organizations like IHRC to ensure that nobody abuses the inmates in our custody; we need you to help monitor and ensure enforcement of rights of inmates across Nigeria.”

Earlier in his remark, the Ambassador at Large and Head of the Diplomatic Mission to the IHRC, Dr. Duru Hezekiah, who led the delegation, said the visit was aimed at intimating the Federal Government on the objectives and scope of operations of the IHRC, and to jointly explore avenues of possible cooperation in building exclusive ties between the IHRC and Nigeria.

He assured the Minister of the commitment of the IHRC in ensuring that fundamental human rights is upheld.

Among the delegates were IHRC National Volunteers Coordinator, Elijah Echendu; IHRC Consultant, Dr. Jackie Ikeotuonye; IHRC Head of Media and Strategic Communications, Fidelis Onakpoma; Head of Public Security Oversight, Timnan Emmanuel, amongst others.