For many graduates seeking to study abroad, the UK is always a destination that many have believed has no funding or limited funding availability, a reason why many resolve to a self-funding venture. While the issue of full or partial funding may be dicey in the UK, the UK still remains a favorite destination and above all a destination where many have also experienced either full or partial scholarship including funding. The story of Benjamin a past Vantage Migration student is quite exceptional not only about securing Admissions to top schools in the Uk but navigating his way around his application to securing a partial scholarship amongst the many tales of scholarship unavailability tales.

The journey to becoming the captain for one travel destination begins with the right training, which prepares one for the necessary application processes and the right mindset most importantly. Vantage Migration masterclasses help students improve their negotiating power and this alone is the needed confidence while making applications abroad. Rather than wait and whine about the inability to secure scholarships in the UK. One can actually spread out their options and apply the application principle to any other travel destination.

What are the scholarships in the UK?

Apart from the Chevening, Great Scholarships, and Commonwealth scholarships, studying in UK Universities also have in-house or departmental scholarships available for both domestic and international applicants. While these involve the process of getting it, the right training prepares students’ minds to tackle the compulsory essays and virtual interview stages if need be. The onus lies on students’ thoughts about their inability to get these scholarships. but a success mindset is hinged on the fact that if others have walked through this route, then getting a desired outcome will be successful, not with persistence though and following the right steps which at times involve training on how to go about it. Moreover, Apart from Scholarships, students can actually get study loans too in the UK. While this would certainly involve you paying a huge sum of money, to have in mind that this is a worthwhile journey, it is definitely worth every penny and every process attached to it. Moreover, there are also other choices to sponsor one’s education over there like work and study in many high-income countries for international students where they can work for stipulated hours.

How can you get started?

The issue with many post-graduate seeking applicants is the no or little preparedness and this quite begins from getting the right information to get started this has made many throw in the towel and deadened their aspiration to study abroad based on the hearsay of people who haven’t even left the shores of their states. While the iota of truth remains about the luxury of assistantships and funding in the UK compared to the US, students who have carefully followed a procedure of getting the right information always have a different story to tell about their application and this different story is exactly what Vantage migration offers. Everyone that desires to study abroad should know and believe their dreams are valid, and it is the validity of first believing in their dreams should propel you to take the necessary steps and follow the procedure squarely.

