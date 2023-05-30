Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr. Solomon Arase, has approved salary payments for the 2021/2022 police recruits. They had passed out of police colleges and formal police work.

He said the affected recruits serving in various police commands and formations have been in service for the past six months without salary: “The approval for salary payment was in the interest of national security. It is anchored on the need to amicably resolve the lingering issues of recruitment between PSC and the Police Force. The issue brought untold hardship on the police constables.

“The decision is also in response to outcry and appeals from Nigerians that the recruits are yet to be enrolled into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System [IPPS]. The batch of recruits has not received salaries for six months after passing out from the police colleges and duly posted to various police formations. It is to ensure that the recruits are not made victims at the face-off between PSC the Nigeria Police. The commission haS conveyed its approval for the enrolment of the 1007 recruited police personnel in the 2021/2022 batch into the IPPIS payment plant form to the Accountant General of the Federation (AGoF).”

Arase frowned at the effrontery of an individual to slap any police officer: “Nigeria is not a Hobbesian state where might is right. We must conduct ourselves as civilised people. We should explore established channels of complaints against alleged infractions by law enforcement officials, rather than this unclothed behaviour in assaulting the symbol of authority in our country.

“It is unfortunate that at a time the management of the Nigeria Police are dealing decisively with officers who harass, intimidate or assault civilians on our roads and work places, the same police officers have become victims of the actions of some uncultured elites. The police should use the present incident to set an example that this will never be tolerated in Nigeria, a country governed by laws, rules and regulations.

“The matter is to be followed to its logical conclusion to restore public confidence in the Nigeria Police as the lead agency in internal security and in its ability to maintain law and order also protect lives and properties”