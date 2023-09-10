• Says act won’t kill police morale to combat crimep

By Christopher Oji

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase,has condemned the dastardly and wicked murder and beheading of the Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Ahoada in Rivers State, SP Bako Angbashim.

He was ambushed with his men while trying to contain the bloody attack by a deadly gang of cultists in the Odumude area of Ahoada East.

Arase, a retired Inspector-General of Police,also commiserated with IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Polycarp Emeka Nwonyi, and the family of the slain senior Police Officer on the unfortunate development, especially now that the nation was gradually winning the war against criminals and criminality across the country.

In a statement by PSC Head Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani,” Arase noted that the murder of the gallant officer, who fought till the end to save Odumude community will not in any way extinguish the indomitable fighting spirit of our police officers in the war against social disorders. He promised that the Commission will do everything within its constitutional powers to support and encourage the police to ensure that the criminals are apprehended and brought to justice.

“We will stand with the Police to also ensure that there is no repeat of this barbaric act and will also encourage a proactive intelligence gathering and sharing so as to always arrest this kind of ambush” he noted.

“Arase said the death of SP Angbashim known for his gallantry and commitment to duty will never be in vain adding that his colleagues should be challenged to use his death in active service as a motivation to sanitize the security environment.

” He also Commended the Rivers State Governor for his prompt action in announcing a financial reward for who ever assists in the arrest of the criminals.

“He prayed that the Almighty God will give the family of the slain Police Officer the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.