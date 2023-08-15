From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Senator Godwin Ifeanyi Ararume, has bagged the National Waves’ Lifetime Achievement award, on account of his achievements in politics and business.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Publisher of the Newspaper, Jimmy Enyeh, who noted that recipient had impacted positively on the lives of the people he represented in the Senate, using politics as a vehicle for intervention and transformation for the greater good of their people.

He said: “Senator Araraume has performed excellently well in the business sector through Exclusive Stores and other flourishing companies and this made him a role model to many people.

“Senator Araraume, who was represented by Hon. Osita Opara at the epoch-making event, stands out among his peers in a land filled with politicians who see politicking as a business and an avenue for self aggrandizement and brazen egotism.

“Ararume found it as a calling to make the lives of his people and the district he represented better, a reality that has made him a statesman by concrete actions not rhetoric.

“This amiable, self-effacing distinguished senator, who hails from Isiebu, Isiala Mbano L.G.A, was, during his time in the Senate, Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum, Chairman, Senate Committee on Power and Steel, and Vice Chairman Senate Committee on NDDC.

“He was able to leverage on these committee membership and his gravitas as ranking senator to attract federal presence to Imo and neigbouring Abia State, attending with zeal to the demands of his constituency and the state in general.

“He largely bettered the lot and welfare of his constituency and Imo State indigenes generally.

“Among the landmarks of his imprints is the power stations at Ohaji and Alaoji in Imo and Abia States, respectively, in his capacity as Chairman Senate Committee on Power and Steel.

“He was the arrowhead of the inclusion of Imo and Abia States in the NDDC bill, contributing greatly towards ensuring that the Commission was headquartered in Port Harcourt, instead of Yenogoa as presented by the presidency.

“A great lover of community development, it was his zeal and commitment to the good of his people that fired his imagination and propelled him to fight for the citing of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) station in Okigwe, and a power switch over at Anara, in Isiala Mbano LGA.

“He also worked assiduously for the rehabilitation of the Ihiala-Orlu Anara-Umuelemai-Aba Branch-Umuahia Road, when Chief Tony Anenih was Minister of Works. He also tapped into his intimidating network of contacts to secure employment for numerous qualified sons and daughters of Imo State in different state and federal establishments.

“A devout Catholic and Knight of St. John International (KSJI), he has continued to work for the development of his Okigwe zone ever since he left office in 2007.

“A selfless politician, he also played prominent roles in the emergence of Senators S.N. Anyanwu and Ben Uwajumogu, making him a far-sighted politician whose major preoccupation is the development of his people.

“He has used his vast resources for the good of his people, deploying his funds for the construction of rural link roads. He single handedly built a police station with residential quarters in his community, Isiebu, in addition to St. Andrew’s Catholic Parish, parsonage and other facilities, drilled boreholes and provided electricity for many communities in the zone.

“After taking his seat in the Senate in June 1999, Ararume was appointed to committees on Communications, Police Affairs, Federal Character, Finance & Appropriation, Information and Niger Delta (vice chair).

“Ararume won the PDP primaries in 2007 to run for governor of Imo State. The party chose to run Charles Ugwu in his place. Ararume protested this decision and secured a Supreme Court ruling in his favor. The party expelled him and chose not to field a candidate, leaving the field open for Ikedi Ohakim.”