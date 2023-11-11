From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) has pledged the sum of $50 billion for the development of the African continent.

President of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, made the announcement at the Arab-Africa and Saudi-Africa Summits’ Economic Conference held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coordination Group is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance.

Current members are the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the Arab Gulf Program for Development, the Arab Monetary Fund, the Islamic Development Bank, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the Qatar Fund for Development and the Saudi Fund for Development.

The group’s allocation was in a bid to increase its support for African partner countries ahead of the crucial COP28 climate-change conference.

The amount, according to the group, is to assist in building resilient infrastructure and inclusive societies in the African continent. It would be recalled that numerous African countries are particularly vulnerable to climate change, making strengthening climate resilience and adaptation an urgent priority.

In a joint communiqué issued after their meeting, the group of ten development institutions said: “Recognising that the link between sustainable development and climate financing is cross-cutting and complex, the ACG reaffirms its commitment to scaling up financial assistance for climate change in line with the Paris Climate Agreement and to helping bridge investment gaps in energy access, including low-carbon energy sources, climate mitigation, adaptation and resilience, as well as food security.”

The ACG financing will support initiatives in areas such as energy security and energy transition, regional integration and connectivity, trade finance and facilitation, gender and youth initiatives, enhanced support for fragile states, enhanced development effectiveness, private-sector financing, food security, and poverty and unemployment.