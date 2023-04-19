From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

National caucus and Board of Trustees (BoT) member of ruling All Progressives Congress, Benjamin Apugo, has condoled with the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, on the death of his wife, Ifeoma Ada.

In a condolence message he personally signed, the Ochiagha/Oparaukwu Ibeku consoled with Kalu and prayed God to give him the heart to bear the irreparable loss.

“On behalf of my family, myself, I condole with you on the death of your beloved wife, Ifeoma.

“We pray that God gives you the heart to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

Ifeoma died early this month at the age of 61, in the United States of America.