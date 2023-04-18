From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A national caucus and Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Prince Benjamin Apugo, has joined President Muhammadu Buhari and millions of other well meaning Nigerians to condole the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu on the death of his first wife, Dr. Ifeoma Ada Orji Kalu.

In a condolence message he personally signed, the Ochiagha/Oparaukwu Ibeku consoled Kalu on the death of his beloved wife, Ifeoma.

He prayed God to give Kalu the heart to bear the irreparable loss.

“On behalf of my family, myself, I condole you on the death of your beloved wife, late Dr. (Mrs) Ifeoma Orji Uzor Kalu.

“We pray that God gives you heavy heart to bear the irreparable loss”.

Late Ifeoma died early this month at the age of 61, in the United States of America (USA).