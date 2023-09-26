…Union calls for calm

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

There has been palpable fear among civil servants, over reports that over 17,000 government employees had been allegedly delisted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) for failing to comply with a verification exercise spanning over five years.

However, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has asked its affected members to remain calm as measures are being taken to address the situation.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Tuesday, National President of the ASCSN, Tommy Etim Okon, alleged that there were also some discrepancies in the IPPIS verification process, disclosing that names of Personal Assistants (PAs), Special Advisers (SAs) and in some cases Ministers who had served in successive governments were found in the portal.

Okon who chided his members, for their slow response towards the verification exercise, while it lasted, noted that the office of the Head of Service of the Federation had given a one week grace period for affected employees who were erroneously omitted from the IPPIS portal to forward their documents for update, provided they had genuine cases.

He said, “We called your attention to what we heard or information at our disposal just a few days ago, we received information that over 17,000 workers in the core civil service did not carry out the online verification which was done by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

“Quickly we swung into action to interface with the government through the HoSF and by that singular act, there was need for us to talk to our members and that informed the reasons, because we have seen a lot of apprehensions from our members, receiving several phone calls, then we also looked at the timing because of the social economic challenges.

“We went deep into the document where we also realised that even in some government agencies, we realised that names of PAs, SAs and some Ministers were included in the IPPIS portal, whereas those people were political office holders in their own rights in various regimes.”

Speaking further on the life line available to the affected workers, he said a committee has already been constituted in the office of the HOSF to handle such cases, while calling on those with genuine complaints, who had initially done the online verification on the portal of the IPPIS to submit a scanned copy of their document to the email that has been provided.

Okon however said the one week deadline given by the HoSF to fully comply with the verification exercise was rather too limited, stressing that the government should in its magnanimity extend it because of the rigours involved.

His words: “You know it is always said that when you want to kill a dog, you give it a bad name, that maybe justifies the inclusion of SAs, PAs to the bad name in quotes. They came up with claims that civil servants don’t come to work, they just sit down at home and collect salaries, we said capital No to that.

“This information is very important to our members and we are calling all our members to remain calm because the HoSF is doing her best to see that those workers who were genuinely captured and verified with evidence of clearance will be brought back to the payroll.