… Muslim youths call for restraint

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

There is apprehension in Jos, the Plateau State capital and its environs as the Governorship Election Petition tribunal gets set to deliver judgment on the gubernatorial election in the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the tribunal gave notice of the judgment date to the litigants.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election conducted on March 18, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, had approached the tribunal, asking it to void the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP counterpart, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, as the winner of the election.

The tension in the state had been exacerbated following the various judgments from the National Assembly Election Petition tribunal, which had so far nullified four national Assembly seats won by the PDP

Both the APC and PDP have been trading words over the development.

However Muslim youths under the aegis of the Ja’amatu Nasril Islam JNI have called on both camps to exercise restraints and avoid acts capable of throwing the state into crisis.

In a statement signed by Chairman JNI Youth Wing, Plateau State, Alh Mustapha Bashar Bala, and Secretary, Abubakar Sadiq Zaki, the group, the youths said that, “In view of the rising tension and apprehension occasioned by the recent Elections Petition Tribunals verdicts for the National Assembly cases and the anticipated judgement of the Governorship case here in Plateau State, we appeal to our youths to be calm and law abiding.

“A couple of days ago, our state chairman, His Royal Highness The Emir of Wase, Dr Mohammed Sambo Haruna, issued a personally signed statement calling for calm and fate in God from all citizens in the state.

“Now with the governorship petition set to be decided this Friday 22nd September, we wish to remind ourselves that as youths, we cannot continue to be willing tools for destructions in the hands of crises merchants. It’s high time we understood that our future would be the product of our today and therefore, it behoves on us all to guide it for the next generation.

“Let’s prioritize the security of our dear Plateau to any other interests or persons.

“Let the law take it’s course as there are more opportunities thereafter,” the youths said.