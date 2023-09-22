From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

There is apprehension in Jos, the Plateau State capital, and its environs as the governorship election pPetition tribunal gets set to deliver judgement on the gubernatorial election in the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the tribunal gave notice of the judgement date to the litigants.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election conducted on March 18, Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, had approached the tribunal, asking it to void the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, as the winner of the election.

The tension in the state had been exacerbated following the various judgements from the National Assembly election petition tribunal, which had so far nullified four National Assembly seats won by the PDP

Both the APC and PDP have been trading words over the development.

However, Muslim youths, under the aegis of the Ja’amatu Nasril Islam (JNI), have called on both camps to exercise restraints and avoid acts capable of throwing the state into crisis.

In a statement by Chairman, JNI Youth Wing, Plateau State, Mustapha Bashar Bala, and Secretary, Abubakar Sadiq Zaki, the group, said: “In view of the rising tension and apprehension occasioned by the recent elections petition tribunals verdicts for the National Assembly cases and the anticipated judgement of the governorship case here in Plateau State, we appeal to our youths to be calm and law abiding.

“A couple of days ago, our state chairman, Emir of Wase, Mohammed Sambo Haruna, issued a personally signed statement calling for calm and faith fate in God from all citizens in the state.

“Now with the governorship petition set to be decided today, we wish to remind ourselves that as youths, we cannot continue to be willing tools for destruction in the hands of crisis merchants. It’s time we understood that our future would be the product of our today and therefore, it behoves on us all to guide it for the next generation.

“Let’s prioritise the security of our dear Plateau to any other interests or persons. Let the law take its course as there are more opportunities thereafter,” the youths said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, CP Okoro J. Alaware, has warned those intending to cause trouble or act capable of jeopardising the peace in the state to have a rethink.

He said that the command will deal decisively with such a person within the ambit of the law.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of the command, DSP Alfred Alabo, the commissioner urged parents and guardians to warn their wards to avoid engaging in acts capable of breaching the peace of the land.

The commissioner had met with youth leaders, road transport workers, and other relevant stakeholders in order peace after the delivery of the judgment.

The meeting was said to have been attended by youths from the different political parties in the state, religious leaders, and members of civil society organizations, among others, adding that all the stakeholders promised to talk to their supporters to avoid all unlawful acts capable of truncating the relative peace in the state.

He urged them to see the forthcoming judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as an opportunity to showcase their peaceful disposition and maturity in resolving their grievances.

Alaware also encouraged them to be active in propagating peace through all media channels and not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble by their political leaders in the aftermath of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal judgment.

The CP called on the residents to be security conscious, report suspicious activities or persons, and provide useful, timely, and accurate information.

These, he said, will help in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.