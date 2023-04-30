From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The palace of Ooni of Ife, Osun State, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has been raised by fire.

It was gathered that the incident that occurred at 11:30 pm on Friday caused apprehension in the palace.

A statement by Moses Olafare, Director of Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s palace, on Saturday, confirmed the incident.

Olafare explained that the incident was triggered by a power surge that exploded through electrical appliances in the affected apartment.

He said: “The inferno did not spread beyond the affected building located at a section of the palace as it was swiftly put off through the combined efforts of the government Fire Service, OAU Fire Service and Palace Emergency Control Unit.”

Olafare stated that no casualty was recorded, and nobody was injured in the fire incident.