From Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has appealed to his colleagues from the North, who on Tuesday, protested over the “religious and regional insensitivity” in the two appointments he has so far made.

Northern senators, had in Abuja on Tuesday, said Akpabio’s appointments of a Chief of Staff and a Deputy, both from the South and also Christians, was a sharp departure from the norm.

Senators who were angry over the move, said Akpabio, barely a few days after his emergence as President of the Senate, has become inaccessible to his colleagues.

A lawmaker said despite the existing practice, where the Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate and the Deputy are chosen from the North and South and also reflect the two faiths- Christianity and Islam, Akpabio decided to snub the North.

“That is why he doesn’t seek advice. How can he appoint Chief of Staff and Deputy all from the South? The deputy should be from the North. He is creating problems for himself. If he had sought my advice, he would have taken his Chief of Staff from the South and Deputy from the North. It is wrong,” an aggrieved Northern had senator noted.

Reaching through his media office, Akpabio said there is no need to read any primordial sentiments to the only two appointments so far made.

He touted himself as a detribalised Nigerian, who will not deliberately opt for primordial politics.

“It is too early to read primordial sentiments to the only two appointments the Senate President has just announced..

“The President of the10th Senate is a highly detribalised Nigerian with strong conviction in the potentials of our diversities.”

“The needless agitation is a distraction that should have no place in our current efforts at rebuilding a society that is strong in growth and opportunities,” the statement read.