From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group, Change for Good Governance (CGG) on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) has described the appointments made so far by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as, “unfair, unjust and inequitable”, saying most of the beneficiaries contributed little or nothing to the presidential victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the political party, APC during the February election.

The group in a press statement signed by its national coordinator, Malam Abdullahi Yusuf, said such development was not healthy for the unity of the party across the country.

The Group expressed anger and deep disappointment with President Tinubu who, rather than picking candidates for ministerial office and other offices from within the party members went for the ‘enemies’ of APC, and gave them appointments.

“As APC members, we obviously feel betrayed by President Tinubu’s appointment of PDP chieftain and others into his cabinet.

“We are all aware of the characters of appointments President Tinubu has made since assumption of office on May 29, 2023, to date.

“Suffice to say however, that the groundswell of opinion within the party’s mainstream is one of betrayal by the President of the myriad sacrifices in human and material losses that were made by the APC members since 2014.

“The members of our great party are in severe shock by the turn of events. In fact, many are wondering if the appointing authority that brought those who are not members of APC and didn’t participate in the campaign is the same Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

“We are, however, urging the National Chairman of our great party, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and all the leaders of APC to quickly call President Tinubu in order to avoid turning a peaceful and United party into crisis.

“Stop President Tinubu before he sets APC on fire”, and for the avoidance of doubt, the party belongs to all of us,” the statement said.