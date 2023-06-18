From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not have problem in carrying every part of the country along in terms of distribution of appointment for national development.

Alawuje noted that since Tinubu has wide knowledge about socio-economic backgrounds of all parts of the country, it will not be a big task for him to satisfy every interest group.

In a statement on Sunday, the APC chieftain further explained, “With Asiwaju’s deep and very clear understanding of our historical and socio-economic backgrounds as a nation, satisfying all interests would never be an herculean task. Ours, as good citizens of the Federal Republic is to trust the one divinely chosen to be on the driver’s seat and continue to remember him in our prayers, because the success of this administration would undoubtedly have direct impact on our general wellbeing.

“I, therefore,urge all Nigerians to forge a common front and stand solidly behind Mr President, as he navigates the ship of renewed hope to the benefit of us all. Politics, religion, tribe or any other primordial sentiments should not allowed to divide us again, now that the elections are well over and government is in place to attend to issues slowing us down on our path to attain our much desired nation-state status, as a country.

“Now is the time for our traditional, religious and opinion leaders to live up to their responsibilities and impact positively on the policy at this critical period. Preaching what unites us rather than what divides us as a nation is what is required of all and sundry, especially our respected leaders and elder statesmen.

“To thousands of sincere support groups that strongly believe in the leadership qualities and styles of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and worked tirelessly for his success at poll, irrespective of our religious beliefs and tribes, as we were able to succeed in bringing all the thirty six states of the federation and the FCT to contribute their quotas to the success story, then nothing should stop us to bringing everybody on board to work with him.

“We all need Mr President and he equally needs all of us in his efforts to effectively make the desired change that every Nigerian looked forward to prior to the 2023 general elections.

“Let me remind us of an incontrovertible fact that for one to be remain relevant and continue to belong, one needs to actively participate and make quality contributions to national discourse, more importantly now that Nigerians are experiencing what they had hitherto eluded them in the recent time in governance and democratic administration.

“The Tinubu Presidency has, no doubt, shown uncommon courage, confidence and capacity, he sets the blocks of the foundation of his government, leaving no one in doubt that the government of national competence that he promised to deliver would be birthed soonest, without compromising our much cherished national unity”.