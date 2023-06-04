By Lukman Olabiyi

The All Progressive Congress Professionals Council has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Tinubu.

The council in a statement on Sunday by its National Secretary, Ekundayo Decker said Rt. Hon. Gbajabiamila’s appointment is well-deserved, owing to his twenty years legislative experience and effective representation in the House of Representatives.

Decker pointed out that Gbajabiamila’s eye for probity and paying attention to details stands him out and makes him a perfect fit for the job.

According to Decker, “His vision, probity, and legislative prowess have been instrumental in driving positive change and advancing the interests of our great nation.

“As the Speaker of the House of Representatives, he was an inspiring example of leadership, guiding others to achieve remarkable milestones.

“On behalf of our board led by Amb. Seyi Bamigbade, we congratulate the Speaker on his new assignment in national service.

“As he assumes the responsibilities of Chief of Staff, we have no doubt that he will bring the same level of dedication, integrity, and astute decision-making to his new role, forging meaningful partnerships that will shape policies and drive progress at the highest level of government”.