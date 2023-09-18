From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Over 10,000 Christians from the northern extraction have hailed President Bola Tinubu for appointing George Akume and Christopher Musa as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Defense Staff, who are Christians.

The Christians under the aegis of All Christian Youths in Northern Nigeria (ACYNN), during a solidarity walk, yesterday in Abuja said President Tinubu surprised Christians with his appointments, especially after many expressed reservations over the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

ACYNN National President, Dominic Alancha, in a letter addressed to the President, said the Christians drawn from the 19 northern states were particularly pleased with the choice of Gen Musa to lead the Armed Forces, being a Christian from Kaduna who understands the impact of the insecurity in the country .

He said: “We have been profoundly impressed by your administration’s extraordinary efforts in appointing Northern Christians to pivotal political roles.

“This signifies a significant step towards inclusivity, granting a voice to marginalised, neglected, and often forgotten Christian minorities in Northern Nigeria especially those from the Middle-belt,” the group said.

“At a point, we questioned whether we were recognised as Nigerian citizens with a stake in our beloved country at all.

“However, your swift and unprecedented appointments, such as naming His Excellency Senator George Akume from Benue State as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), have not only surprised us but also resonated with many well-intentioned Nigerians.

“This marks a historic moment in Nigeria’s history, and for this, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to you, Mr. President.

“Your Excellency, you have also appointed General Christopher Gwabin Musa as the 18th Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on the 19th of June, an exemplary choice who happens to be a Northern Christian from Zangon Kataf in Kaduna State.

“This appointment is a testament to your leadership style, free from the divisive politics often seen in the Nigerian political arena.

“You govern with remarkable ingenuity and inclusiveness, uniting all Nigerians as one united nation. We wholeheartedly appreciate your approach, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As Northern Christians, we initially had reservations about the Muslim-Muslim ticket of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Ibrahim Shettima. Yet, your inclusive governance has impressed us greatly.”

He, therefore, appealed to all well-meaning Nigerians from every geopolitical zone to join hands with the Tinubu administration in propelling Nigeria towards progress.

He also called on “Christians and Nigerians, in general, to unite in prayer for the well-being of President Tinubu and Vice President Ibrahim Shettima.”