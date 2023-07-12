From Fred Itua, Abuja

Prominent women from Kogi State, have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reward the loyalty of the former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the women who are members of the Kogi Women Alliance for Ododo 2023 recalled how Mrs Aliyu’s mobilisation in the FCT as minister, earned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the moderate successes it recorded.

In particular, the statement signed by the Convener of the group, Hajia Memunat Sanni and its Secretary, Dr Josephine Audu, recalled how Aliyu organised a mega rally in Abuja in support of Tinubu and took the campaign to the six Area Councils of the FCT, where stakeholders were engaged.

It said Aliyu also mobilised for the APC during last year’s Area Council elections in FCT, where APC clinched three chairmanship positions, despite the odds.

The women said the former minister deserves to be rewarded and given more tasks to perform, having delivered well in her recent outing.

It said as a former woman leader of APC, before her appointment in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, Aliyu played a key role in many successes recorded by the party, even in her home State, Kogi.

The leaders said Aliyu worked well with the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, in building the APC in the State and sacking other political parties.

The statement read: “Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu is an asset to Kogi State. She is a pillar of support and she has not hidden this fact. She has continued to support Governor Yahaya Bello and she’s also supporting the candidate of the APC in the upcoming governorship election in the State.

“In her recent national assignment, she delivered well, despite all the landmines set for her by her distractors. She had every reason to fail, but she succeeded, notwithstanding.

“She ensured that Area Councils were properly supervised and elected Council chairmen were compelled to deliver the dividends of democracy to FCT residents.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Aliyu did the unthinkable, when she ensured that palliatives distributed got to those who needed to be reached. Ordinary people were taken care of and the records are there.

“In the area of Agriculture and primary healthcare in the FCT, Mrs Aliyu did well. Such an asset needs to be put to use and we are using this medium to call on President Tinubu to consider her for a national assignment and appoint her a minister.

“Tinubu rewards hard work and loyalty. And we’re optimistic that the situation will not be different this time. Aliyu deserves commendation and Tinubu should do this by appointing her”