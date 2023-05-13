From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Deputy National President of Chattered Institute of Transport Administration, Alhaji Umar Iya Gulak has urged the Federal Government, especially under the incoming administration Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that only professionals are appointed to head specialized Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government if he wants results and not just reports.

Gulak in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna wanted Tinubu to begin his administration by appointment core professionals who understand their fields of specialization so there could be industrial harmony which will in turn lead to impressive service deliveries.

The man specifically expressed dismay over the appointment of a pharmacologist as Head of the Federal University of Transport Technology Daura, urging the federal government to reconsider its decision to avoid unnecessary controversy.

To him, “jobs of engineering should be given to engineers to manage and medical institutions should be manned by medically trained personnel and this should apply to all sectors including education, and aviation among others.

“So, the incoming administration should ensure from the very unset the appointment of professionals into specialized Institutions to ensure round pegs in round holes”, he suggested.

He called for the revocation of the power purchase agreement of 2015 to check alleged non-performance which hitherto subjected electricity consumers to unnecessary hardship despite billions of naira being spent on the sector without commensurate results.

He however prayed for the successful inauguration of the incoming administration of President-elect just as he advised opposition politicians to avoid acts that are capable of truncating democracy.