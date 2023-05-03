..40% applied online

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Director-General of Nigeria Mining Cadastre, Obadiah Nkom, has stated that the number of applications for mineral titles applications has witnessed increase since the launch of its new online technology tagged electronic Mining Cadastre system, eMC+, in November last year.

Nkom made this known while speaking on Wednesday in Abuja to journalists at a One-Day Review for Development (R4D) Retreat, organised by the MCO for its staff, yesterday, with the theme: “Repositioning MCO Through Attitude Transformation for Improved Productivity”.

He stated that 40% of the applications received in his office since the online technology was introduced for real time management and administration of mineral titles were online.

The MCO boss said his team would continue to monitor the new technology following the migration to online system to see how many people have keyed into it, and it was discovered the number of online applicants was on the increase.

According to him, the whole essence of the retreat was to train the staff on how to handle the operations of the new technology effectively to take the management and administration of mineral titles to a higher level.

He said, “The essence of today, just like the theme captures it, is to reposition the entire mining cadastre to meet up with current challenges. We have a new system that all of you are witnesses to, which is the eMC plus; we have to be able to adapt to it.

“We have to be able to now review our system; we have to do a rethink and be able to now look forward into the coming years. We know where we are coming from. We know where we are, I we have to be able to now know where we are going. In view of that, there is a need for the staff to be able to now be retreat. When you retreat it you make it work better. And that is the essence of this retreat.”

He said: “We had sessions with the EFCC, DSS, ICPC and code of conduct and the whole essence is to ensure that at the end of the day the staffs are well inform, we has talk about the people. We talk about the process and the technology. who are the people? the MCO staffs, ministry staffs and stakeholders are peoples.

“It’s a process towards new system, and we have a new technology. So that’s the concept of the whole thing. And if the people do not reoriented themselves, then we are going to have a problem in terms of the process. We are going to have a problem in terms of the new technology that we have.”

He noted that the objective of the retreat is to identify and proffer innovative solutions to the address challenges affecting effective administration and management of Mineral titles and also engage and reshape the work mindset of staff to focus on efficient delivery of quality service in the most professional manner.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa in his paper presentation with the theme, “Ensuing corrupt free organization for excellent service delivery” disclosed that corruption is the more factor affecting service delivery in Nigeria.

Bawa, was represented by director internal affair in the commission, Mr Ahmad Saad Abubaker, said: “Corruption is as old as the society itself and cuts across nations, Cultures, races and classes of people. It has been argued that one of the major obstacles to development of nations is Corruption.

“Corruption even though a global problem lacks a universally accepted definition. The transparency international defines corruption as a behaviour on part of officials in the public sector, whether politicians or civil servants, in which they improperly and unlawfully enrich themselves, or those close to them, by the misuse of public power entrusted to them.

“Corruption is probably the most important factor affecting service delivery in Nigeria today. The Federal Government over the years has introduced several policies and law to tackle the problem of corruption in the Public sector such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Act 2004, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000. the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Act as well as the Service Delivery Initiative.”

He urge the management of the organization to effectively carryout their responsibilities as leaders

in government to promote a corrupt free environment and ensure that services are delivered timely, fairly, honestly and in a transparent manner.