By Ephraim Nwosu

Another feather was added on the cap of Chairman of Blue Anchorage Limited and Vikej Investment Limited , High Chief Victor Ikeji (Kpakpando Umukabia, Kpakpando Ohuhu and Kpakpando Umuahia Gburugburu) as he was graciously honoured by Umukabia Women Association (UWA) Federated with a Meritorious Award at his Umukabia country home in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Award which was held on 19th August , 2023 was given in appreciation of his outstanding roles in development and growth of Umukabia Community as well as philanthropic services was a well-attended ceremony with His Royal Majesty Eze Uzo Nwosu and other respected traditional rulers from Ohuhu clan in attendance.

Ikeji received the award alongside USA based philanthropist Chief Onyinyechi Nelly Okenkpu (Ezinwa Eji Aga Mba 1 of Umukabia Kingdom) and Dr. Chika Ethel Agwu, among others.

While thanking UWA for finding him worthy of the award, an elated Ikeji described the honour as a huge responsibility which will spur him to do more for humanity and the people of Umukabia.

“I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive such a distinguished recognition from my community.

“I will like to pour out my heartfelt appreciation to Umukabia Women Association (UWA) for this remarkable honour bestowed upon me. On behalf of my family, I want to say a big thank you to them,”Ikeji said.

“I accept this Award of Excellence with profound humility and a deep sense of responsibility. It serves as a reminder that the journey to excellence is an ongoing one.

“We must collectively remain steadfast in our commitment to serve our community and nurturing the leaders of tomorrow. This award is like a clarion call to do even more as a foundation to keep serving our people and humanity.”

In her acceptance speech, Chief Onyinyechi Okenkpu expressed gratitude to UWA for recognizing her efforts in making sure that Umukabia is lifted to greatness.

Okenkpu, founder of Nelly Onyinyechi Okenkpu Foundation for Community and Human Development, affirmed that the Award will challenge her to redouble her efforts towards giving her best services that would liberate Umukabia land from the shackles of poverty.

Said she: “Words cannot express my feelings, nor my gratitude.I want to thank the Umukabia Women Association (UWA) for this special honour.

“I am glad that you all are witnesses to my little contributions to our community.

“My foundation by God’s grace is committed to helping our people especially the less privileged.

“I promise to support the Umukabia Women Association whenever I can.

“I am also immensely grateful to HRM Sir Eze Uzo Nwosu and Ugoeze for their love and support for the vision and mission of my Foundation as well as Umukabia people in general.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard of Ohuhu Nation (VON) has congratulated Ikeji for receiving the UWA prestigious award.

In a statement in Umuahia, signed by group convener Kelechi Igwe, Ikeji was described as an “outstanding son of Umukabia, unifier, bridge builder and a role model with milk of human kindness.”

The group further described the Labour Party chieftain as a blessing to Umukabia Community just as they called on well-meaning sons of Ohuhu clan to emulate him for his love and personal sacrifices for humanity.

“Let me on behalf of Vanguard of Ohuhu Nation (VON) use this medium to celebrate and congratulate Super High Chief Victor Ikeji for receiving the UWA Meritorious Award.

“Every moment with you is an opportunity to learn how to serve humanity and our community, that is only what gives you joy,” the statement reads.

“You are so caring and give for the love of humanity.Always ready to be of assistance to everyone you meet.

“You always bear the zeal to bring peace and happiness on every face and your enormous sacrifice to embrace everyone.Most important about you is your simplicity and humbleness.”

The group also noted that Onyinyechi Nelly Okenkpu Foundation (a non-profit organization) dedicated to improving the lives of people by assisting them through community development, job creation, healthcare, poverty alleviation and scholarships to students had touched lives of many trodden people within and across Ohuhu clan.

“Dear Chief Onyinyechi Okenkpu, your love for charity is enormous. You give for the love of humanity. As you continue to serve humanity in your usual magnanimity, and equanimity, more awards, reward and encomiums will continue to be showered on you.”

In his reaction, erstwhile Managing Director of Leadership newspaper and President Umukabia Progressive Movement (UPM), Mr. Nduka Nwosu saluted the large-heartedness of Ikeji and Okenkpu. He noted that it was one thing to be so blessed, and quite another to use the blessings to the glory of God and for the good of humanity.

He added: “Our beloved brother Victor Ikeji and our sister Onyinyechi Okenkpu have done well for themselves.

“They have always stood to be counted whenever it mattered, judging by their generous contributions to humanity and many other challenges facing our community. We are very proud of them.”