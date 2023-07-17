By Steve Agbota

Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria- APFFLON has expressed its preference for Hassan Bello as the next Minister of Transportation.

APFFLON, a prominent advocacy group is seconding National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders -NAGAFF appeal to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to appoint the Former Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shipper’s Council as the next Minister of Transportation.

NAGAFF had earlier on, recommended Hassan Bello for the job, describing him as a highly competent, principled and courageous individual with capacity to transform the maritime sector.

During a chat with journalists in his office, the National President of APFFLON, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite expressed strong preference for Hassan Bello as the next Minister of Transportation.

Ogunojemite stated that APFFLON was seconding NAGAFF on the call for Bello’ s appointment, saying it would be the best thing to happen to the Ministry in recent times.

in his words, “Hassan Bello is a man who understands the challenges facing the sector, his appointment as Minister of Transportation would revitalise the sector and reposition it for greater prosperity.

“We can attest to his tremendous achievements at Nigerian Shipper’s Council, and we strongly believe that he would replicate the feat and even do better if given the opportunity. We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to search further as he already has a very capable hand that can serve Nigeria in that capacity.”

The National President of APFFLON further appealed to the President not to sacrifice knowledge and professionalism on the altar of nepotism and partisanship, saying that for him to reform all the sectors, he must fix round pegs in round holes.

he insisted that appointing Hassan Bello would be an empirical example of having a round peg in a round hole.

He expressed optimism that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the capability to turn things around if he could listen to the yearnings of Nigerians rather than relying on false information from sycophantic advisers who surround his table daily as well as few enemies of the masses who have unfettered access to the seat of power.

“Nigerians have suffered a lot and are still suffering, the President has the opportunity to write his name in gold if he chooses not to listen to sycophants who do not mean well for the country, but l strongly believe that he will not repeat the same mistakes of his predecessor who never cared to listen to the yearnings of Nigerians but relied solely on advisers who kept telling him he was doing very well while things continued to get worse, we hope his would be a complete departure from what we experienced in the last administration,” he said.