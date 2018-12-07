Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, yesterday, in landmark judgment, granted an appeal seeking to direct the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to include names of Nigeria citizens in prisons across the country in its voters register.

The court, however, refused to grant a declaration that INEC should liaise with the Nigeria Prison Service to create a registration centre at various prisons in the country.

The appeal was filed by five inmates,Victor Emenuwe, Onome Inaye, Kabiru Abu, Osagie Iyekekpolor and Modugu Odion on behalf of other inmates in Nigeria prisons across the country.

Justice S. Oseji who read the lead judgement on behalf of Justice Helen Ogunwumiju, said the appellants could appeal the ruling.

READ ALSO Illegal Oil bunkering: Defence Hqtrs absolves OPDS Commander

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the court ruling, Counsel to the appellants, President Aigbokhan of the Initiative for Rural Development, Information and Legal Advocacy (IRDILA), urged INEC to commence immediate registration of inmates across the country for them to participate in next year’s election.

He said they would appeal part of the decision of the Court of Appeal, adding “Prison inmates have their community. Polling units should be located there.

“One of our clients is the inmates in prison. We believe they have a right to vote in an election so as to decide those who ultimately decide their future.

“When franchise is given to them, attention will be focused there. Their situation and health conditions will be improved

“In 2014, the Federal High Court granted our prayers that prisoners can vote but narrowed it to the four applicants in the suit even though it was stated there that those applicants were representing other inmates.

“We went to the Court of Appeal and the court agreed that the judgement represent all inmates in the country. That INEC should with immediate effect collate the names of inmates and allow them to vote in 2019.

“The judgment has disagreed that INEC should create polling units inside the prison. In 2015, the inmates were over 550,000. All INEC need to do is to update their voter register and laise with NGO as volunteers to go help them. It is victory for Nigeria’s democracy”, Aigbokhan said.