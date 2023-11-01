From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The elections of members of the National Assembly from Delta State have been upheld by the Court of Appeal.

The appellate court set aside the judgements of the tribunal that earlier sacked the federal lawmakers.

Except for the Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) whose election was affirmed by the tribunal, other members NASS from the state either had their election nullified or declared inconclusive by the trial tribunal which sat in Asaba.

In Nwoko’s case, the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division dismissed the appeals of Peter Nwaoboshi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party candidate, Ken Kanma for lack of merit.

However the court found merit in the appeal brought by Senator Joel Onowakpo of the APC for Delta South against the judgement of the trial tribunal which has declared the February 25 Delta South Senatorial District Election inconclusive following the petition filed by Michael Diden of the PDP.

Delivering judgement, Justice Olubunmi Oyewole held that the five issues of appeal filed by Onowakpo were meritorious, and set aside the earlier judgement of the tribunal.

In Delta central, the appellate also found merit in the appeal brought by Senator Ede Dafinone of the APC who had challenged the judgement of the tribunal that also declared his election inconclusive following a petition filed by Ighoyota Amori of the PDP.

In the House of Representatives category, the elections of the incumbents, Victor Nwokolo (PDP) for Ika federal constituency; Jonathan Ukohdiko (PDP) for Isoko federal constituency and Francis Waive (APC) for Ughelli/Udu federal constituency, were upheld by the appellate court.