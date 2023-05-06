From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Kano, has struck out an appeal by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) seeking to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting supplementary elections in Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency.

The appeal, which was filed by the party’s House of Representatives candidate, Air Commodore Salisu Yushau (Retd), also sought to compel the INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the APC candidate and Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

Justice George Mbaba, while delivering the judgment on Friday aligned itself with the judgment of the Tribunal and struck out the case for lack of jurisdiction.

He consequently ordered Yushau to pay the sum of N200, 000 to the respondent for filing a frivolous petition.

The National and State House of Assembly Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano had struck out the petition of the NNPP candidate seeking to halt the conduct of the supplementary elections in the constituency.