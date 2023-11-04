From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Lagos, has reinstated the candidate of the Labour Party, Prof Paul Nnamchi as the duly elected House of Representatives member for Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency.

In a ruling on Friday, the court overturned the ruling of the Petitions Tribunal which nullified Nnamchi’s election on the grounds that he did not properly resign from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, where he worked as a lecturer.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Cornelius Nnaji, was subsequently declared winner of the election by the three-man panel led by Justice A.M. Abubakar.

Reacting to the tribunal judgment, Prof Nnamchi said it was a perversion of justice, revealing that he had instructed his legal team to challenge the judgment at the Court of Appeal.