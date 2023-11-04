…..Pledges loyalty to Tinubu, APC

From Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has described the Court of Appeal’s judgment that overturned her victory in the March 25th House of Representatives election for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State as God’s victory in disguise.

Onyejeocha, in a statement by her Media Adviser, Emameh Gabriel, called on her supporters to remain calm and peaceful, stating that she would explore available opportunities to attract more developments to Abia State.

The former Deputy Whip of House Representatives said she

understood how disappointed her supporters felt. She, however, gave the assurance that she would continue to do what is required of her

She said: “I share your feelings. I have been a tireless advocate for the people of Isuikwuato and Umunneochi, and I have given my best to represent your interests in the House of Representatives in the last decade and more.

“My achievements during this period are proven evidence of my service to the good people of Isuikwuato-Umunneochi.”

Onyejeocha also assured her constituents that she would continue to serve them in any capacity, even if it is not as their representative in the House of Representatives.

She said: “I am a dedicated public servant, committed to serving you in any capacity. This, I have proven without doubts in the last decades.”

Meanwhile, while thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for considering her as the first female minister at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Onyejeocha expressed total commitment to her national assignments and loyalty to her party, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).